Bollywood actor Govinda rose to fame with his impeccable comic timing and his unmatched dancing skills. He ruled the 90s with his brand of cinema- which was largely quirky and a mass entertainer. While he has witnessed success from the peak, he has also had his share of failure.

Now, Govinda plans on telling his story in his own words. Talking to a tabloid, the actor said that he had decided early on that he would start writing his autobiography when he turns 57. Having reached that milestone last year, the actor who is fondly known as Chi Chi has started working on his memoir.

Govinda revealed that the autobiography will be a multi-edition as he feels that his story cannot be contained in a single book. He plans on having a book for each phase of his life; from his childhood years in a chawl to the empty phase of his life when he did not have much work. The Coolie No.1 actor wants to tell history like Raj Kapoor did through his characters.

While onscreen, Govinda was largely portrayed as the happy go lucky man; in real life he had his own share of controversies. When asked if the book will be a tell all, he said that one should never give away everything because then there will not be anything left to say. He believes that he got lucky by God's grace and became a star.

ALSO READ: On Govinda’s birthday, Karisma Kapoor shares a still from ‘Mirchi Lagi Toh’ from Coolie No. 1

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.