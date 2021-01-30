Following the beguiling brouhaha over two of its major series Mirzapur and Tandav, Amazon Prime Video has decided to indefinitely postpone the release of their next Big Fat Indian Series. The Family Man Season 2 which was to stream from February 12 stands postponed for now. The trailer which was to release on January 19 will now be out closer to the new streaming date, whenever that may be.

Confirming this saddening development, a source very close to the project tells me, “It is true. The Family Man Season 2 has been postponed indefinitely, much to the disappointment of Manoj Bajpayee and the co-director Raj-DK. The reason is, the brand Amazon has taken a beating in India with two of their most successful shows Mirzapur and Tandav coming under the scanner for allegedly hurting popular sentiments. Amazon doesn’t feel the atmosphere is conducive to the release of a big franchise like The Family Man.”

But The Family Man has no controversial content at all?

Responds the source, “You know that. I know that. But who knows what triggers off an adverse reaction in the public? Amazon would rather wait for a more opportune time to release an important show like The Family Man.”

The source also adds that the co-director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have nothing to do with the postponement. “Raj and DK have delivered the full series of the second season of The Family Man to Amazon. They have nothing to do with the decision to hold back the series. As far as Raj and DK are concerned the series is ready for streaming whenever Amazon decides to do so. The co-directors have no intention of modifying anything in the second season because there is nothing even remotely objectionable in the series.”

