Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.01.2021 | 3:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Not Ram, Hrithik Roshan to play Ravan in Madhu Mantena’s 3D Ramayana starring Deepika Padukone?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have always maintained that they wanted to work together. But till date, they haven't been seen sharing screen space ever. But in 2021, it will all change and now, we hear that they have signed not one but two big projects together. Hrithik and Deepika have already announced their next - Siddharth Anand's Fighter which will showcase their jodi for the first time. Last week, there were reports that they are also starring in Madhu Mantena's version of Ramayana, that too in 3D.

Not Ram, Hrithik Roshan to play Ravan in Madhu Mantena's 3D Ramayana starring Deepika Padukone

Ever since the news went viral on the Internet, Kangana fans have targeted Hrithik and claimed he shouldn't play Ram on screen. Little do they know that Hrithik has a different role in the mytho-drama. A source shares, "Duggu had been in talks to play an important role in Deepika's Draupadi which was a modern retelling of the epic Mahabharat. But that film will happen later. Mantena is bankrolling Ramayana first and Hrithik will play Ravan's role in the epic period drama."

Incidentally, T-Series is also producing Adipurush which has Prabhas playing Ram, Kriti Sanon essaying Sita's role and Saif Ali Khan stepping in as Ravan. Now, it will be Hrithik vs Saif at the plexes as they play the same role in different projects. And what's more interesting? Hrithik and Saif will also be seen together in Vikram Vedha remake.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone front runners to play Ram and Sita in Madhu Mantena’s Rs. 300 crore project Ramayan

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification