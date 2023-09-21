Akhil Mishra, a famous actor known for his role as librarian Dubey in the Aamir Khan film 3 Idiots, passed away on Thursday at the age of 58.

According to a report by ETimes, Mishra fell off from the balcony of the high-rise building where he lived in Mumbai. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. When the incident happened, Mishra's wife, actress Suzanne Bernert, was in Hyderabad for a shoot. She rushed back to Mumbai immediately upon hearing the news.

"My heart is broken, my second half is gone," Bernert said to the portal. He is survived by her.

Mishra was also a part of several TV shows, including Bhanwar, Uttaran, Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Bharat Ek Koj, Rajani, and many others.

Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) expressed its condolences on the demise of Mishra.

