comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.09.2023 | 1:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » 3 Idiots’ actor Akhil Mishra dies at 58, falls off building

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

3 Idiots’ actor Akhil Mishra dies at 58, falls off building

en Bollywood News 3 Idiots’ actor Akhil Mishra dies at 58, falls off building

Akhil Mishra, a famous actor known for his role as librarian Dubey in the Aamir Khan film 3 Idiots, passed away on Thursday at the age of 58.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Akhil Mishra, popularly known as librarian Dubey in the Aamir Khan film 3 Idiots, passed away at the age of 58.

3 Idiots’ actor Akhil Mishra dies at 58, falls off building

3 Idiots’ actor Akhil Mishra dies at 58, falls off building

According to a report by ETimes, Mishra fell off from the balcony of the high-rise building where he lived in Mumbai. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. When the incident happened, Mishra's wife, actress Suzanne Bernert, was in Hyderabad for a shoot. She rushed back to Mumbai immediately upon hearing the news.

"My heart is broken, my second half is gone," Bernert said to the portal. He is survived by her.

Mishra was also a part of several TV shows, including Bhanwar, Uttaran, Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Bharat Ek Koj, Rajani, and many others.

Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) expressed its condolences on the demise of Mishra.

Also Read: Kiara Advani says 3 Idiots changed her father’s perspective on her acting ambition: “Movies have the magic of leaving that kind of impact on us”

More Pages: 3 Idiots Box Office Collection , 3 Idiots Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dev Anand's nephew denies reports of Juhu…

Bhumi Pednekar and Thank You For Coming cast…

Vicky Kaushal starrer The Great Indian…

Anil Kapoor secures Delhi High Court order…

Mahesh Bhatt reveals MM Keeravani called and…

Ashutosh Gowariker and Mona Singh starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification