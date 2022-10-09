Geeta Basra has been on a long hiatus. But now, the actress is all set to return to the big screen after six years. Geeta, who was busy with her married life and motherhood, had decided to take a break from the entertainment industry. While she was quite active on social media, the actress seems to have made up her mind to return and stay active in B-town as well. Her next film is titled Notary and will feature her alongside Parambrata Chatterjee.

Geeta Basra to return to the big screen with Parambrata Chatterjee starrer Notary; film goes on floor this week

Geeta Basra took to Instagram to announce her next film Notary and also gave a sneak peek into what the film is all about. She posted, “#Notary is a quirky and satirical drama film. A Kaash Entertainment production, in association with Boundless Media and Wadeeyar Movies, the shoot of the film has begun.” Speaking about her return, a source close to the actress said, “Geeta has announced her comeback to films after six years. She was on a maternity break for the past few years and now she decided that she is all set to face the cameras again. Before that, the actress is spending some quality time with her family in Dubai.”

Notary is directed by Pawan Wadeyar and is also expected to star Shiv Pandit, Priya Banerjee, Dalip Tahil, Darshana Banik, among others. Recently the actress also announced about the film going on floors by posing with a clap. Producers Kaash Entertainment, Boundless Media, Wadeeyar Movies also shared photos and videos announcing the film going on floors in Bhopal.

