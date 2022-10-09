The recent recall of the journey of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family has risen the anticipation for the much-awaited, Drishyam 2. Going by the latest development update, the upcoming film has wrapped its last schedule. Interestingly, before wrapping the crew shot a song featuring the Salgaonkar family in Goa.

Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn starrer wraps a schedule with a song featuring the Salgaonkar family

The sequel of the murder mystery will mark the return of its original star cast of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta. After the release of the recall teaser, Bollywood Hungama had shared an interesting development about the film. A source told us, “The trailer of Drishyam 2 is expected to be out mid-October, around October 15 or 16.”

It further added, “The launch event will be held in Goa. The beach state played a very important role in part 1 as well as in Drishyam 2. Hence, the team of the film felt that launching the trailer of Drishyam 2 will give a nice touch. The film's actors - Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav - will be in attendance at the Goa event along with director Abhishek Pathak and the producers of the film.”

Viacom18 Studios Presents Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios present, Drishyam 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The original score and music are by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad). Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is set to release theatrically on 18th November 2022.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 team offers a 50% discount on film tickets on October 2

More Pages: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.