Harry Potter stars Alfred Enoch and Bonnie Wright will reportedly lend their voices to narrate the audiobook of Alan Rickman’s Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman.

Enoch starred as Dean Thomas in the Potter franchise while Wright starred as Ginny Weasley, sister to Ron Weasley and eventual wife to Potter. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, releasing on October 18, volumes of diary entries written by the late actor running from 1993 to his death in 2016 are shared in which Rickman candidly details his life and career.

From inside his home to the sets of films and plays including Sense and Sensibility, Die Hard, the Harry Potter franchise to Noël Coward’s Private Lives and the final film he directed, A Little Chaos, Rickman’s diaries offer insight into both his private and public life.

“Reading them is like listening to Rickman chatting to a close companion. Meet Rickman the consummate professional actor, but also the friend, the traveler, the fan, the director, the enthusiast; in short, the man beyond the icon,” Henry Holt and Co. said of the upcoming book.

Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman is set to release on October 8.

