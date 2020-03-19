Friends fans will have to wait a little longer for the long-awaited reunion! The highly anticipated Friends reunion was confirmed in February this year. The untitled unscripted special will mark the return of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the celebration for the long-running sitcom.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that the cast was supposed to film their special next week at Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. But, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the production for the same has been postponed until May 2020. The new filming date is yet to be announced.

In a statement revealed to Variety, Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV earlier said, "Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire ‘Friends’ library. I became aware of ‘Friends’ when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Variety earlier reported that each cast member will receive $ 2.5 million dollars for being a part of the HBO special.

ALSO READ: Friends cast confirm reunion for HBO Max special