Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.03.2020 | 11:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Sanjay Gupta begins work on Shootout 3 – The Gang Wars Of Bombay as Mumbai Saga production halts

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In the year 2007, Shootout at Lokhandwala released and turned out to be a big hit. The film had received a lot of positive response both critically and commercially. Six years later in the year 2013, producer of Shootout At Lokhandwala, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta made a comeback to direction with Shootout At Wadala. It starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut. The film was a success at the box office, firmly establishing the Shootout franchise.

Sanjay Gupta begins work on Shootout 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay as Mumbai Saga production halts

These days, while shooting is halted everywhere due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the filmmaker has decided to utilize the time writing the next film in the franchise, which will be titled Shootout 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay. Sanjay Gupta, who was shooting for the last schedule of his next, Mumbai Saga, tweeted that he has begun writing for the third film in the shootout franchise. He wrote, "Can you imagine spending your day between looking after six kids all under ten & trying to write your next biggie that involves a shitload of research? SHOOTOUT 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay. You better be worth it!"

Sanjay Gupta's next film, Mumbai Saga, stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi? Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty and is slated to release on June 19.

ALSO READ: Amid Coronavirus outbreak, makers of John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga eye on wrapping the shoot soon

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Producers Guild of India sets up a relief…

Radhika Madan feels actors do not give…

"I urge film fraternity to stay home and…

After a production house registers the title…

Coronavirus scare: Filmmakers and producers…

Coronavirus scare: Karan Johar led Dharma…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification