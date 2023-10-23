Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was the father of actor Angad Bedi and father-in-law of actress Neha Dhupia. He was 77 years old and is also survived by his wife.

Former India Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, father of Angad Bedi, passes away at 77

Bedi was considered to be one of the greatest spinners of all time. He played 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979 and picked up 266 wickets. He also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals.

Bedi, along with Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, and S. Venkataraghavan, was part of a quartet of spinners who revolutionised Indian cricket in the 1970s. They were known as the "spin quartet" and were responsible for some of India's most memorable victories overseas.

One of Bedi's most notable achievements was his performance in the 1977-78 Test series in Australia. He led India to a 2-3 defeat, but his team put on a mighty fight, clinching wins in the third and fourth tests. Bedi himself finished the series with 21 wickets.

Bedi was known for his subtle variations in his bowling that helped him confuse and outwit batsmen. He was also a very good fielder and was a great asset to the Indian team. Apart from his international cricket career, Bedi was also a big name domestically. He played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and led them to titles in 1978, 1979, and 1980, 1981.

Bedi's death is a huge loss to the world of cricket. He was a legend of the game and will be deeply missed by his fans all over the world.

