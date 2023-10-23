It was recently reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the first time on a thriller produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films with Jio Studios. The director's name was kept under wraps in the report. And now, Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop on the same.

Dasvi director Tushar Jalota to direct Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor in Dinesh Vijan’s next

According to our highly placed sources, the Dinesh Vijan production, starring Sid and Janhvi will be directed by Tushar Jalota, who last helmed the Abhishek Bachchan-led Dasvi. “Tushar has been working on a thriller for a while now and is all set to take it on floors in 2024. He narrated the film to Dinoo first, who was blown away by the content and then started reaching out to the actors,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed that both Sid and Janhvi were in talks for different standalone films with Dinesh Vijan, but destiny got them together when they heard about the soon-to-go-on-floor thriller. “Both Sid and Janhvi have independently heard the film and the joint narrations are expected to take place soon. The film will go on floors sometime in the first half of 2024,” the source added.

Dinesh Vijan is meanwhile all ready for the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s next during the Valentine's Day 2024 weekend.

