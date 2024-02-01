A former contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss has accused her friend of rape, according to a police complaint filed at the Tigri police station.

A former contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss has accused a friend of raping her at her residence in south Delhi, according to a police report filed on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, as reported by Press Trust of India.

Former Bigg Boss contestant files rape complaint against friend in Delhi

The FIR, registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (rape), alleges the incident occurred in the actor's Deoli Road flat last year. The actor reportedly told police that the accused, her friend, offered her food and drinks at his residence before allegedly spiking her drink and raping her.

Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused. No official statement from the police has been released as of yet. Meanwhile, the identity of the actor and accused have not been released to protect their privacy.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, numerous resources are available to provide support and assistance.

The National Commission for Women (NCW): 181 - 24/7 helpline for women in distress

All India Women's Empowerment Association (AWEA): 1094 - 24/7 helpline for women facing violence

You can also reach out to NGOs like Shakti Vahini, Maitreyi, and Red Dot Foundation.

Also Read: Mannara Chopra opens up about the support she received from her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Bigg Boss 17; reveals they wanted to send her ‘cash’ as a gift

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.