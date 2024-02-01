Indian superstar Ajay Devgn is making a strategic investment in the upcoming World Championship of Legends, a highly anticipated Global T20 Tournament set to take place at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England. The tournament is scheduled to run from 3 July to 18 July, featuring legendary players.

Talking about taking his love for cricket to the next level, Actor Ajay Devgn shares, "As a cricket enthusiast, this championship is an incredible event where legendary cricketers will be back on the field. These players are celebrated globally and watching them play again is a dream for every cricket lover."

The star-studded event is proposed to include cricketing legends such as Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Kevin Petersen, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, and many more who will add their brilliance and experience to the competition. WCL is being presented by the renowned Indian travel company EaseMyTrip.

Nishant Pitti, the CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip stated, ‘EaseMyTrip has been associated with many cricketing and sporting events in the past, but WCL has a unique feel to its structure. It’s nostalgic, bringing back our cricketing legends together, and that too in England. It’s going to be amazing. Moreover, I have always admired Mr. Ajay Devgn, and I am sure the combination of Cinema and Cricket will be an amazing gift to all the fans across the globe.”

The World Championship of Legends 2024 proposes to host six teams – India, Pakistan, Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa. This international clash of legends is expected to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Harshit Tomar, the visionary founder of the World Championship of Legends, expressed his delight at the unfolding partnership with Ajay Devgn. "We are thrilled to welcome Indian Legend Mr. Ajay Devgn as part of this journey. Have always been his fan and love his aura and I am sure his involvement will take our WCL to the next level. His passion for the game and commitment to promoting cricket align perfectly with the values of the World Championship Of Legends. With an expected list of renowned and esteemed players, we are confident that WCL 2024 will be an unparalleled success."

As cricket fans eagerly await the commencement of the tournament, the World Championship of Legends is gearing up to deliver a spectacular cricketing extravaganza, showcasing the best of the best in T20 cricket.

