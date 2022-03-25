comscore

First photos of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor from Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ set leaked

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The next generation of star kids - Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Jahaan Kapoor are all set to make their Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix original film, The Archies. The film is set in the 1960s and will be a live-action musical introducing the fictional town of Riverdale to a new generation.

First photos of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor from Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ set leaked

Recently, all the four-star kids were papped on the film sets for a look test and their pictures have been circulating like wildfire on the internet. According to pictures shared by the paparazzi, the three were spotted dressed up in their character look. Besides Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi, the leaked pictures from the sets of the upcoming project also featured Agastya’s elder sister Navya Naveli Nanda. From the pictures, it could be figured that the film will have Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Agastya as Archie Andrews, Khushi as Betty Cooper and another young hunk who appears to be Vedang Raina playing the role of Jughead Jones.

For the unversed, Suhana is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s younger daughter, Khushi is Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter and Agastya is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson.

ALSO READ:Zoya Akhtar to direct live-action musical of Archie Comics set in 1960’s India for Netflix

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

