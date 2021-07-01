Popular drama Molkki's set witnessed an accident a few days ago. The incident took place at Klicknixon studio in Chandivali where the sequence for Purvi and Vipul's wedding sequence was being shot. According to reports, the major fire broke out during a wedding shot where the mandap was connected to a gas cylinder and due to leakage in gas, a blast took place. However, the situation was brought under control immediately and no casualties were reported.

As per reports, an eyewitness from the sets said that the blast had an intense impact. The crew members and the production team tried to control the situation and halted the shoot for a couple of hours. Seeing the incident, the actors were traumatized and the director was kind enough to let them come out of it. The team successfully controlled the situation and with all the safety precautions, the shoot was resumed again.

The lead actors of the show Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan refused to comment on the incident, but Naveen Sharma, who plays the role of Vipul while talking to a tabloid said that it wasn’t that major and only a minor accident. He said that he got numb for few minutes as things weren’t syncing in, but the production took charge of the situation immediately and all of them were saved from a big hazard.

The fire incident was earlier also reported from the sets of various shows such as Divya Drishti, Paramavatar and Shri Krishna among others.

