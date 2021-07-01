Bollywood Hungama

Hungama 2 is a remake of Priyadarshan and Mohanlal’s 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The trailer of Hungama 2 was released earlier today. The film directed by Priyadarshan will see the lead stars entangled in a web of confusing relationships and situations which lead to hilarious outcomes. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Pranitha Subhash, and Meezaan Jafri and is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 16.

The film is a sequel to the 2003 Hindi language film Hungama which was also directed by Priyadarshan. Apart from retaining the title for the sequel, another commonality between the two films is that both are a remake of Malayalam films. While Hungama was a remake of the 1984 film Poochakkoru Mookuthi starring Mohanlal, Hungama 2 is a remake of Minnaram also starring Mohanlal in the lead. Minnaram which was released in 1994 was directed by Priyadarshan and also starred Shobhana, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Thilakan.

Meanwhile, Hungama 2 will see Meezaan Jafri essay the role played by Mohanlal in the original. His life gets chaotic when a former lover arrives at his place with a baby which she claims is his. The film is all set to release on July 23 on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer Hungama 2 to release on July 23; trailer to release tomorrow

More Pages: Hungama 2 Box Office Collection

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

