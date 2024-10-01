The much-anticipated Indian release of the Pakistani blockbuster, The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, has faced yet another setback. Despite generating significant buzz and excitement among audiences, the film has been indefinitely postponed due to undisclosed reasons. This marks the second time in less than a year that the film's Indian release has been cancelled. The film's distributor, Zee Studios, had initially planned to release The Legend of Maula Jatt on October 2 in select regions of Punjab and New Delhi in India. However, recent reports suggest that the necessary clearances from the Indian government have not been obtained, leading to the postponement.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt release in India uncertain on October 2: Report

According to the Mid-Day, while there are no official statements from Zee Studios, industry sources speculate that the decision to delay the release is likely influenced by concerns related to potential protests and disruptions from certain political groups. Similar concerns led to the cancellation of the film's previous release attempt in December 2022. A source told the publication, “On September 27, the film was to receive a clearance from the I&B Ministry. That hasn’t been granted. The prints were to be given to us on Tuesday, but we have heard that the film won’t play from Wednesday.”

The film's cancellation has come as a disappointment to many fans who were eagerly awaiting its theatrical debut in India. The action drama, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, had been poised to become the first Pakistani film to receive a wide release in the country in over a decade. A trade analyst also told the publication, “I don’t believe there is government pressure. I feel the issue is loss of property from fringe groups, which are protesting the theatrical release of a Pakistani film. If this film releases, a cross-cultural exchange could start. It’s possible the release is pushed till Friday. But I haven’t heard anything about the film from the trade world or the studio. The silence could indicate the release has again been stopped, like it was in 2022.”

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the film's release has sparked discussions about the challenges faced by Pakistani filmmakers seeking to enter the Indian market. The political and cultural complexities between the two countries often create obstacles for cross-border collaborations.

Indeed, last December, The Legend of Maula Jatt faced a similar fate, with its planned release thwarted by political opposition. Following that setback, Zee Studios had initially decided to revisit the project, with hopes of a successful launch in Punjab. However, internal discussions in recent weeks led to a reassessment of the film's theatrical prospects. An insider shared, “We can’t risk damage to property. At this point, we’ve opted against a theatrical release. However, we may explore digital platforms, much like we did with another recent film, Barzakh. Plans will be developed soon, but for now, it’s clear that the film won’t be screening this week.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.