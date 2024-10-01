Earlier on October 1, a shocking news about Govinda sustaining bullet injuries created immense buzz in the media. The much-loved actor, who is known for his comedy timing and dancing skills, was rushed to a nearby hospital after his licensed revolver accidentally got triggered during a cleaning session, resulting in a wound in his left leg. The latest news was that the actor is undergoing treatment at Criti Care Hospital in Juhu, suburban Mumbai.

Govinda bullet injury health update: Doctors reveal that the actor will be discharged after two to three days

Sharing a detailed description of the same, his surgeon Dr. Ramesh Agarwal spoke to the media where he revealed more details about the actor’s surgery and his treatment. Dr. Agarwal mentioned that when the incident occurred it was him along with Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja who accompanied him to get him admitted to the suburban hospital. Speaking about the incident, the doctor revealed, “He reached here at about 5 am. He had a bullet in his leg. It was an accident and now the operation has been completed too. His condition is stable, and he is quite comfortable now”.

The doctor went on to add that the bullet was found on his left leg, a few inches below the knees. He added, “The bullet did not go through. In fact, it was lodged inside the leg during the surgery.” While he admitted that there was blood loss, the doctor also assured that they were able to get the situation under control quite easily. “There wasn’t much bleeding. But he has got stitches, which are now called staples. I cannot say the exact number, but he has about 8-10 of these staples right now”.

Dr. Aggarwal, however, reassured concerned fans that the actor wouldn’t have to spend a lot of time in the hospital. “He is okay. He will be in the hospital for one or maximum two days, that’s all. But he has to rest for about three to four weeks. He will also have to take care of the fact that he cannot exert his left leg too much and not lift any kind of heavy weight. His medication primarily involves painkillers and antibiotics but nothing much to worry about.”

Also Read: Govinda REACTS after misfire accident: “I was hit by a bullet, but it has been extracted”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.