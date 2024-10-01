comscore
Kriti Sanon to play double role in her debut production Do Patti starring Kajol

This emotional drama is releasing on October 25 on Netflix.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kriti Sanon embarks on a new journey as a producer with her upcoming film Do Patti, she will also be playing a double role. In Do Patti, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing a double role for the first time. As her debut production, Kriti is leaving no stone unturned to make the film even more special. The film is also a thriller, which marks another first for Kriti.

Produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures alongside Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films, the Indian drama-thriller is directed by debutante Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. The star-studded feature will bring Kajol and Kriti Sanon together in a twisted tale about twin sisters, harbouring deep secrets, and a determined police inspector seeking to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Set against the misty hills of the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, the case unfolds, muddled with half-truths and half-lies, where love, betrayal, and revenge create a melee of intrigue, deception, and drama.

The film also marks Shaheer Sheikh’s film debut, who comes in as the suave Dhruv Sood and the love interest in a dangerous game of one-upmanship while protecting his own demons in the name of love.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti teases complex characters who blur the line between law and justice, right and wrong. This emotional drama is releasing on October 25 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Kajol and Kriti Sanon starrer Do Patti to release on Netflix on October 25

More Pages: Do Patti Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

