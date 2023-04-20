comscore

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 85 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 85 

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 85 

Pamela Chopra was last seen in the YRF's docu-series The Romantics to celebrate 50 years of the studio.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Late producer-director Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra, who was a writer and singer, has passed away at the age of 85. The news was reported on April 20, 2023. As per reports, she was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for the past 15 days and passed away due to age-related illnesses.

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 85 

Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 85 

Pamela Chopra worked as a singer, costume designer, and writer and was credited as a co-producer in many Yash Raj Films' production. She was credited as the writer of Kabhie Kabhie and dress designer in Silsila and Sawaal. She crooned several songs for movies like Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Chandni, Silsila, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, among others. Chopra was last seen in the YRF's docu-series The Romantics to celebrate 50 years of the studio. She spoke about her journey, Yash Chopra's long-lasting career, and how Aditya Chopra took the legacy forward.

In addition to her career in film production and philanthropy, Pamela Chopra has authored a book titled 'Romancing with Life: An Autobiography', which was published in 2014. The book provides insights into her life, her relationship with her husband Yash Chopra, and her experiences in the Indian film industry.

Pamela Chopra is survived by her two sons Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan talks about Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra; says, “Was worried for Yashji and Adi when they told me that they were making the studio!”

