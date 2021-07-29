Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur has become Amazon Prime Video's Most Watched Film within the one week of its release. The movie was released on 16th July and it became people's favourite OTT movie. Toofaan was watched by more customers on Amazon Prime Video than any other Hindi films within a week of its release. The film was massively watched by people in 3,900 and more in cities and towns of India. It is estimated that masses from 160 countries watched the film on the OTT platform.

Toofaan actor Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and thanked his fans for loving the movie. He captioned it, "One must work hard regardless of reward but when it comes, it’s important to recognise those who made it happen. Thank you for making #Toofaan the most watched film on @primevideoin". The actor shared his picture from the boxing ring and wrote, " Thank you for being in our corner, Lots of love - Farhan Akhtar '' over it.

The 47-year-old actor is seen as a local goon Aziz Ali who turns boxer with the help of his coach. The film is supported by great artists like Vijay Raaz, Supriya Pathak, Sonali Kulkarni, and Hussain Dalal. This is Farhan's second association with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after the blockbuster biopic sports drama, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag based on the life of ace athlete Milkha Singh.

