The Property Cell of Mumbai Police which is probing a case involving businessman Raj Kundra, who is also husband to actor Shilpa Shetty will now probe into payments made to Kenrirn Limited, a UK-based company owned by Shetty's brothers. The company was incorporated in 2005.

As per reports, this probe is related to a case that was filed a couple of days back at the Malwani Police station against three producers from Kundra’s company and actress Gehana Vasisth. The FIR was based on a complaint by a female actor, who alleged she was forced to shoot porn for HotShots app.

Reportedly, the Property Cell told a news channel that they are investigating the second case which has been handed over to them on Thursday and will be questioning all those involved once again. The Cell is also looking into emails and invoices that provide evidence of financial payments to the tune of several thousand pounds which will amount to lakhs in Indian currency. They are also investigating Kundra's PA Umesh Kamat, who is a co-accused in the pornography case.

The Property Cell reportedly said they found an invoice from a Mumbai-based company called Eshu Gambhir Entertainment to Kenrin Limited for a movie produced by Kundra titled Fraud Ishq. The Mumbai-based company has also come under the scanner of the officials.

The officials also reportedly said that a porn video would cost a minimum of Rs. 3 lakh.

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty moves Bombay High Court against defamatory media reports; seeks damages worth Rs. 25 crore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.