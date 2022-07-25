Fardeen Khan’s comeback seems to be finally happening. Not only has he completed a Sanjay Gupta production (directed by Kookie Gulati) Fardeen is also now the first major male actor to sign up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘chick flick’ Heeramandi. Fardeen plays the love interest of one of the sex workers in Bhansali’s brothel saga.

Fardeen Khan and mother-in-law Mumtaz to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi

Says a source close to the development, “It is not a negligible role. Just because Heeramandi has the women characters at the forefront, it is being presumed that the men have very little to do. Not true. Fardeen has a substantial role. He has been working on his accent and body language for some time now. He is very excited about working with Bhansali for the first time.”

Fardeen has already started shooting for Heeramandi. Interestingly Fardeen’s mother-in-law the legendary Mumtaz also plays a stellar part in Heeramandi.

Also Read: Fardeen Khan to star in his first ever period drama Heeramandi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

More Pages: Heeramandi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.