Major news broke on Rajshri Productions’ social media platforms today, as they announced the release date of their 60th film – Uunchai, directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Slated to release on November 11, 2022, Uunchai will release in the diamond jubilee year of the iconic production house, marking its 75 years of establishment.

Uunchai will bring to screen, a veteran star cast in a never seen before ensemble. Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles, Uunchai is director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s next offering.

Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri have joined forces with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media as producers for this ambitious project.

Uunchai finished its principal shooting earlier this year. The film was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. It marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years. Like all Rajshri films, taking the legacy of wholesome entertainment forward, Uunchai promises to be a complete family entertainer.

