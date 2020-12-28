Bollywood Hungama

Farah Khan and Vikrant Massey’s social media accounts hacked

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Choreographer-director Farah Khan and actor Vikrant Massey on Monday revealed that their social media accounts have been hacked and they are currently working with their teams to restore their accounts.

Farah Khan and Vikrant Massey’s social media accounts hacked

Farah Khan’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked and later she was able to reinstate her Instagram account with the help of her husband Shirish Kunder. “My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it maybe used to hack into your account too…” she wrote on Instagram.

“This is true! My Instagram was also hacked and many DMs could have gone from it. Pls be vigilant. I’ve managed to restore Instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder. Hoping to get Twitter reinstated too,” she captioned the post.

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram story on Monday to update his followers that both his Facebook and Instagram were compromised. “My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM’s or comments coming in. We’re working on it,” the “Cargo” actor wrote.

In recent times, Urmila Matondkar and Sussanne Khan had also faced the same issues.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller, Forensic

