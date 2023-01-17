Coming from the house of Hansal Mehta is yet another hard-hitting incident that left an entire nation shocked. Recreating the terrorist attack at a plush café in Bangladesh, the trailer of Faraaz showcases the bravery of Faraaz Hussain, the grandson of Latifur Rehmani. The 20-year-old is said to have saved the lives of many and sacrificed his own life to stay with his friends and even rebelled against the terrorists for ruining the religion and culture of Islam. The film marks the debut of Bollywood’s legendary actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor (son of Kunal Kapoor) along with Aditya Rawal, son of Paresh Rawal playing a terrorist.

The trailer starts off with the terrorist attack in the Holy Artisan café in Dhaka, Bangladesh, followed by a series of incidents where it is showcased how the terrorists try to influence kids in the café about following terrorism in the name of Islam. It also showcases glimpses of Faraaz aka Zahan’s bravery as he attempts to save as many lives as he can and even questions the terrorists about their Islamic principles and values. The power packed trailer that hit the tube recently was followed by many comments from the people of Bangladesh, who not only appreciated the trailer but also the work of Hansal Mehta for keeping it authentic and credible.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Hansal Mehta had opened up about doing Faraaz, saying, “Faraaz is a story of our polarized times. Through the one event that rocked Dhaka, I've tried to explore the broader theme of violence and what really drives young, vulnerable minds towards it. Designed as a nail-biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with Faraaz has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it.”

