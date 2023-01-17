Yash Raj Films will open the advance booking for Pathaan, which has become one of the most anticipated Hindi films to release worldwide in a long, long time, on January 20, 5 days before the film’s release! The strategy is to take the hype around Pathaan to its most optimal point before YRF gives an opportunity to audiences to book tickets for this big ticket Hindi tentpole movie.

BREAKING: Yash Raj Films to open advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in India on January 20

Touted as one of the biggest ever action spectacles that audiences will see in theatres, the visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham - in it.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, says, “The advance booking for Pathaan will open on January 20 in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX and ICE versions in Hindi. YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to one of India’s biggest franchises.”

He adds, “YRF is thrilled with the buzz that this film is carrying and we are hopeful that the next chapter of the YRF Spy Universe which follows the events of Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019), will be loved by audiences across the board like the earlier films. We have asked our cinema exhibition partners to open advance bookings of the film 5 days before the film’s release for the extended holiday weekend.”

YRF’s adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release exclusively in cinemas on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs – ‘Besharam Rang’ and ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!

