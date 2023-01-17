Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is all set to release on the big screen on January 25, 2023. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate. The spy-thriller is clocked at 146 minutes (2 hours 26 minutes 16 seconds).

The makers are expected to open advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer in India on January 20. Touted as one of the biggest-ever action spectacles that audiences will see in theatres, the Sidharth Anand directorial will be released in multiple formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D BOX and ICE. It will be the fourth film of the YRF Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019).

On the other hand, going by the latest buzz around the forthcoming film, it is set to release on Prime Video on April 25, 2023. Reportedly, the makers of Pathaan were asked to make necessary changes to the film for its OTT version by the Delhi High Court.

As per a report in the Bar and Bench, the court asked the producers to submit the details by February 20. It also ordered the CBFC to take a decision by March 10. Meanwhile, the court refused 'to pass any direction in respect of the theatrical release of Pathaan'.

Coming back to the film, it recently made headlines after its trailer was screened on the tallest building Burj Khalifa on Saturday. SRK not only witnessed the event in Dubai but also struck his signature pose for the audience by extending his hands in the air and leaning towards one side. He also performed the hook step of one of the songs from the same film.

