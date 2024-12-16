EXCLUSIVE: Swapnil Joshi to make Gujarati film debut; says, “I felt this is the best opportunity to expand my horizon”

Gujarati cinema is set to welcome Swapnil Joshi as he makes his debut in the industry with a highly anticipated film, slated to release in 2025. Swapnil will surprise audiences with a role that is both unexpected and groundbreaking. The film will also star National Award-Winning Actress Manasi Parekh in the lead role.

EXCLUSIVE: Swapnil Joshi to make Gujarati film debut; says, “I felt this is the best opportunity to expand my horizon”

This project is being produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh under their banner, Soul Sutra, marking their fourth production after Golkeri, Kutch Express, and Jhamkudi. Dhaval Thakkar (RD Brothers) is co-producing the film. Directed by Nisarg Vaidya, who previously helmed a Gujarati film with veteran actor Sidharth Randeria, the film promises to break new ground as a dark comedy thriller.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Swapnil said, “The Gujarati film industry is evolving rapidly and producing remarkable content that resonates with audiences far and wide. I’ve always believed in the magic of cinema being universal, and this opportunity allows me to collaborate with a thriving industry. Also, I’ve always admired Manasi as an actor and wanted to work with her. The role challenged me and I felt this is the best opportunity to expand my horizon.”

Actor-Producer, Manasi Parekh added, “We are thrilled to have Swapnil onboard. It definitely elevates the film both in terms of creative and commercial values. Given his body of work, I’m both jumpy and excited to share screen space with him. We have already met for look tests and workshops, exchanged our initial notes and now waiting to roll.”

A name in Marathi cinema, Swapnil has entertained audiences with his performances in films and television. With this venture, he continues his journey of exploring diverse cinematic landscapes, pushing boundaries and working across regional industries.

Also Read : Swwapnil Joshi calls himself “mumma’s boy” in throwback video, pens heartfelt note on mother’s 74th birthday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.