EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueline Fernandez starrer DRIVE postponed once again

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Drive was supposed to release on June 28 has been postponed indefinitely. Although, the production house has not confirmed this, a source close to the film has claimed that the film had gone to final edit but since the makers are not very happy with the end result, they have decided to postpone the film.

The insider says that the makers have had multiple edits but have not been satisfied with outcome, hence the delay. Drive, which is a heist film, is helmed by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. The makers had come out with a release date early in the year. Dharma Productions had tweeted, “On your marks, get set & race. See you in cinemas for a pulsating ride on 28th June, 2019. #DRIVE.”

Drive has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The makers had released the first look in March, two years ago. Since then, the fans have awaited the release of the film but the makers kept delaying the same.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s next film will be Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez is associated with Kirik Party and apparently, Kick 2.

