Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.05.2019 | 12:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueline Fernandez starrer DRIVE postponed once again

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Drive was supposed to release on June 28 has been postponed indefinitely. Although, the production house has not confirmed this, a source close to the film has claimed that the film had gone to final edit but since the makers are not very happy with the end result, they have decided to postpone the film.

https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/confirmed-sushant-singh-rajput-jacqueline-fernandez-starrer-drive-release-june-28-2019/

The insider says that the makers have had multiple edits but have not been satisfied with outcome, hence the delay. Drive, which is a heist film, is helmed by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. The makers had come out with a release date early in the year. Dharma Productions had tweeted, “On your marks, get set & race. See you in cinemas for a pulsating ride on 28th June, 2019. #DRIVE.”

Drive has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The makers had released the first look in March, two years ago. Since then, the fans have awaited the release of the film but the makers kept delaying the same.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s next film will be Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez is associated with Kirik Party and apparently, Kick 2.

Also Read: CONFIRMED: Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive to release on June 28, 2019

More Pages: Drive Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Karan Oberoi’s bail plea DENIED post being…

Shreya Ghoshal blasts Singapore Airlines for…

Huma Qureshi lashes out a media report for…

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan – Mouni Roy to shoot…

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bag a…

Amitabh Bachchan film Uyarntha Manidan aka…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification