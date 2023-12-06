Just earlier today, news reports were abuzz with a video clip which has gone viral on social media, featuring actor Sunny Deol. It was being said that the actor appeared seemingly intoxicated while walking on the streets of Mumbai. The video has sparked concern among fans of the actor where some speculated that Deol was simply enjoying himself whereas, a few others expressed concern that he may be struggling with alcoholism. However, clarifying on all these rumours, the producers of Gadar 2 star’s next tentatively titled Safar, Echelon Productions have come in support of Deol.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol was not drunk; producer confirms he was shooting for Safar

As per a statement given by Echelon Productions, the clip was shot on the sets of a film titled Safar, of which Sunny Deol is a part of. Speaking about the Sunny Deol video getting leaked, producer Vishal Rana, Echelon Production told Bollywood Hungama, “It was a scene from our forthcoming tentatively titled film Safar for which Sunny Paaji was shooting a night schedule.” In the statement, Mr. Rana also requested everyone to stop spreading such false info. “Request all the fans not to spread fake news around this video that is going viral on the internet,” he added. On the other hand, Sunny Deol too posted a clarification on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak".



The video, in question, was shot at the Juhu Circle in suburban Mumbai, and it featured the actor struggling to walk and wearing a goofy smile on his face. He is then seen stopping in front of an auto rickshaw and smiling, and the driver of the auto then helped him get seated inside the vehicle. The video created some serious buzz on social media since the actor is known for his intense and serious onscreen persona.

Meanwhile, speaking about his other work commitments, Sunny Deol has Border 2 for which he will start work in the second half of 2024. Besides that, he also has a film produced by Aamir Khan productions.

