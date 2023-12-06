The sticker pack will enable users to express their emotions without having to use words.

Giving GenZ a chance to celebrate the upcoming film The Archies, Meta and Netflix India have partnered to launch an Archies-themed sticker pack on WhatsApp. The sticker pack will include key characters from Riverdale, i.e., Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Aditi Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

The Archies: Netflix partners with Meta to launch the film-themed stickers on WhatsApp

The stickers are an exciting way for users to express themselves and their emotions on a WhatsApp chat without having to use words and are available to download on Android and iOS devices. A quick glimpse of the same was shared on social media by Netflix India in a fun video. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatsApp (@whatsapp)



Srivats TS, Vice President, Marketing, Netflix India, "The Archies, releasing on December 7 on Netflix, reimagines the classic Archie Comics. The film takes you on a nostalgic journey with these unique and charming characters, making them a perfect fit for stickers on WhatsApp. With the growing popularity and relatability of stickers, this collaboration will enable fans across India to connect with their favorite characters."

Vyom Prashant, Director of Consumer Marketing at Meta said, "We want to bring more contextual and engaging experiences on WhatsApp that resonate with our users. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Netflix India on the special Archies-themed stickers, and foresee great traction, especially by Gen Z and millennials when they are texting their friends, family, or in their group chats.”

Stickers have become one of the most popular ways of communicating on WhatsApp, helping people share thoughts and expressions effortlessly and become even more exciting with their favourite characters. Archies themed stickers are be available for users across iOS and Android Devices

Meanwhile, talking about The Archies, the teenage coming-of-age environmental drama marks the film debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will release on December 7 on Netflix.

Also Read: Karan Johar reviews The Archies; calls Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor’s performances ‘coquettish’, ‘lovable’ and ‘compassionate’: “Nostalgia and a rocking musical”

More Pages: The Archies Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.