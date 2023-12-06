comscore
FIGHTER: Anil Kapoor captivates as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh on the poster

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, it brings together thrilling action and a strong patriotic fervor.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-anticipated film of 2024, Fighter, continues to stir excitement as the veil is lifted on Anil Kapoor's portrayal as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, famously known by his call sign 'Rocky.' Anil Kapoor's portrayal of the Commanding Officer in Fighter is a masterclass in-depth and gravitas, infusing life into a character that encapsulates integrity, strength, dedication, and commitment.

His transformation into 'Rocky' elevates the essence of leadership, perfectly capturing the spirit of a Fighter, promising audiences an engrossing cinematic experience. While sharing the exclusive look on his social media, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh Call Sign: Rocky Designation: Commanding Officer Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever."

 

Fighter, under the direction of Siddharth Anand and presented by the collaboration of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is a cinematic spectacle poised to revolutionize action storytelling. This magnum opus seamlessly blends heart-thumping action sequences with patriotic fervour, promising an immersive experience that will resonate with audiences worldwide. Mark January 25th, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, on your calendars for the flight of Fighter!

