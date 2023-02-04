Mishaal is a rapper, composer and music producer and he released his first track ‘Know My Name’ in November 2022.

After a lot of speculation around their relationship, Shershaah co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married. Kiara reached Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Saturday afternoon ahead of her wedding festivities. She was joined by designer Manish Malhotra. As the prep is on in full swing, several A-listers are expected to be in attendance.

Amid the updates, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Kiara Advani’s mother Mishaal Advani is set to perform a special song for the couple. “As it is known that Kiara is very close to her brother Mishaal, the latter has made a song for the Shershaah pair. He will perform on it during the sangeet ceremony.” Mishaal is a rapper, composer and music producer and he released his first track ‘Know My Name’ in November 2022.

On Saturday morning, Kiara was all smiles for the paparazzi as she waved at the photogs at Mumbai’s Kalina airport. She was accompanied by her family. In Rajasthan, she was seen with Manish Malhotra. Earlier this week, reports revealed that the massive property of Suryagarh Palace has suites and havelis which cost up to a whopping Rs. 1,10,500 per night. The rates of the least expensive room start at Rs. 20,000 per night. The wedding functions will commence today.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She will next star in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with South superstar Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was most recently seen in Mission Majnu. He has the Rohit Shetty cop series Indian Police Force as well as Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani slated for release.

