The Sindh Board of Films Censor halted the public screening of Pathaan after several screenings were conducted illegally at different venues in Defence Housing Authority.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and director Siddharth Anand are celebrating the massive success of Pathaan. The film is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office and now becomes the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in just 10 days! The total worldwide gross of the film is an incredible Rs. 729 crores and the nett collection in India stands at Rs. 378.15 crores. Pathaan’s moment has also reached Pakistan though Indian movies are banned in the country after India banned their artists a few years ago. However, SRK’s massive craze remains unmatched. The country has a huge fan following for Khan and celebrities over there often mention him and his work. Now, it has been learnt that the Sindh board halted several illegal screenings of Pathaan in Pakistan recently.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan stirs up a storm in Pakistan; Sindh board halts illegal screenings after they go housefull

As per a report in the Pakistani publication Dawn, the Sindh Board of Films Censor halted the public screening of Pathaan after several screenings were conducted illegally at different venues in Defence Housing Authority. Reportedly, tickets were being sold at PKR 900 (around Rs. 266.41 INR) and the screenings were going houseful.

Following the reports, SBFC stopped the screenings. According to the SBFC, only films which are officially certified for public and private viewing are allowed to be screened. “No person shall make or arrange a public or private exhibition of a film by means of cinematograph unless the film has been duly certified for public exhibition by the Board,” read the statement.

The report also stated that as per law, these kinds of screenings can lead to imprisonment for up to three years and Rs. 100,000 PKR fine can be imposed. The board asked the Firework Events company to cancel all its shows which were responsible for the Pathaan screenings.

Not just that, Pathaan craze has reached drama serials in Pakistan too. One such moment is being talked about by netizens on social media when Pathaan song ‘Besharam Rang’ track made it to the Pakistani drama Kaala Doriya. Starring actors Osman Khalid Butt and Sana Javed in lead roles, in the recent episode which aired on Friday night, the lyrics ‘Nasha Chadha Jo Shareefi Ka Utaar Phenka Hai’ was mentioned in episode 20 by the lead actor during a banter scene with his on-screen bhabhi (sister-in-law) played by Adla Khan. While fans were quick to point out the lyric reference in the scene, when a Bollywood Hungama journalist reached out to Butt about it on Twitter, he said that it was an improvement and the makers decided to keep it as it is. “It was improvised. We felt the scene should end with some bhaabi-devar shugal,” Osman responded on Twitter.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is currently running in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has two more releases this year – Atlee Kumar’s Jawan releasing in June followed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in December. Deepika Padukone will next star in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.