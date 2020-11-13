Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in today’s time and his style of making content films in limited budget and a short time span has proved to be a success formula. But nothing that guarantees success comes for a cheap price. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively discovered that Akshay Kumar’s next with Pati Patni Aur Woh director, Mudassar Aziz will mark his reunion with Bell Bottom team as the film will be produced by the two Bhagnanis – Jackky and Vashu.

“They have been discussing this comedy ever since Bell Bottom went on the floors and Akshay was fascinated by the one line idea of this whacky family comedy. He loved the script following which they got into discussing the financial prospects of the film. And like Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar will be paid a massive fat amount in excess of Rs 100 crores for this film,” a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that the production budget of the film will be anywhere between 35 to 45 crore, taking the total cost of production inclusive of Akshay’s fees closer to Rs 150 crore.

“It’s a safe business model as Akshay will finish the film in a record time of just 45 days. While he is paid almost Rs 2 crore per day of shoot, the recovery model of Rs 150 crore is also not as difficult. The film, being a comedy, will fetch a reasonable chunk from ancillary sources, recovering more than half the investment from just satellite, digital and music rights. Akshay and comedy is a formidable genre on television and he is also slowly picking up an audience base for his comedy on digital platforms too. This will fetch him a good amount and the recovery from theatrical will have to be barely anywhere between Rs 50 to 60 crore, which means a breakeven point at box-office collections of Rs 120 crore,” a trade source further told Hungama and also pointed out that this is the best business model as all the parties will be secure of the return on investment.

“Its low risk business model, and considering the economics, at worst the makers will breakeven with limited theatrical business. Akshay is slowly becoming the emperor of churning out budget films with high returns. He fills his pockets and also ensures that more often than not, the producers too mint the money, until and unless it’s a case of an outright bad script. He has opted the smart way of working thereby not burdening his film with the pressure of getting into the rat race of box-office collections.” The film will go on floors around July next year and be wrapped up by August end, gearing up for a release in the first quarter of 2022.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii becomes the biggest movie to open on Disney+ Hotstar VIP ever

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.