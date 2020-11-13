Bollywood Hungama

BTS, Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle & more artists to join Disney Holiday Singalong on November 30

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It's that time of the year when ABC hosts Disney's singing franchise. The third edition of the show will have big names performing some of the iconic Christmas songs. ABC announced the line-up for the upcoming show that includes global superstars BTS, Katy Perry, P!NK, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr, and Kerry Washington.

The setlist has been announced and the artists will be performing on the following songs:

Andrea Bocelli – 'Silent Night'

BTS – 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'

Michael Bublé – 'It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas'

Ciara – 'Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree'

Chloe x Halle – 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?'

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – 'Hey Santa' and 'Jingle Bells'

Julianne Hough – 'Whistle While You Work' and 'Let It Snow'

Adam Lambert – 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'

Leslie Odom Jr. – 'What’s This?'

Katy Perry – 'I’ll Be Home for Christmas' and 'Cozy Little Christmas'

P!NK – 'The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)'

Kerry Washington – 'Joy to the World'

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Deadline reports, "The one-hour musical event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the Disney melodies and classic holiday carols. The special also raises awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it’s needed the most in our communities."

ALSO READ: BTS members are grateful to receive Wall Street Journal's Music Innovator Award, watch their speech

