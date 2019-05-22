EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu gifts Deepika Padukone an amulet symbolising protection and fertility!

There was a time (according to media reports) when it was said that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Singh, could not see eye-to-eye, because the actress was dating Neetu’s son. Now that appears to be a thing of the past as the two have patched up long since then. While Ranbir’s parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, could not attend Deepika’s wedding reception in Mumbai in December last year as both are in USA for the senior actor’s medical treatment, Ranbir and his close friend Alia Bhatt had given it a miss. Last week, when in New York, Deepika had dropped in to meet Rishi and Neetu and posted pics on social media, but we have come to know that Neetu gifted Deepika a specially-crafted (palm-shaped) Hamsa amulet or Hand of Fatima on a gold chain to the actress, from the Kapoors’ daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni range of fine RKS jewellery as the delicate craftsmanship is distinctive to the jewellery brand. The Hamsa Hand is an ancient Middle Eastern amulet symbolizing the Hand of God and in all faiths is a protective sign, and brings its owner happiness, luck, health, and good fortune.

Says a source, “Some of RKS jewelry, while now available online, including the Hamsa amulet, are made specially on order. When Deepika had informed Neetu earlier that she would be visiting the Kapoors, Neetu had got the gold chain with the diamond-encrusted pendant made for her. It’s a combination of blessings and a wedding gift from Rish and Neetu for Deepika. There’s been talk recently about Deepika not signing any films after Chhapaak, which she is co-producing with Meghna Gulzar because she is planning to focus on having a baby. There has also been speculation that the actress is expecting already but it has been denied by people close to her. One does not know the truth of the rumour whether the actress is planning to have a baby but Neetu’s gift to Deepika assumes a significance in the light of that. The Hamsa amulet is also referred to as the hand of Fatima, Hand of Venus (Aphrodite), the Hand of Mary, the Hand-of-the-All-Goddess, Mano Pantea and in the Buddha’s gesture (mudrā) of teaching and protection. The hand can be depicted with the fingers spread apart to ward off evil or as closed together to bring good luck or pointing up or down to bestow blessings.”