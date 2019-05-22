Bollywood Hungama
FIRST LOOK: Karisma Kapoor to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Mentalhood

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

ALTBalaji recently announced its new web-series Mentalhood, a show on the crazy ride of Motherhood. Raising kids is an art. Some make it into a highly precise science, but most of them are like tigresses protecting their cubs. Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood will see actor Karisma Kapoor making her digital debut as Meira Sharma, an out and about mental mom. Staying true to the title, the web-series will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children. Multi-tasking becomes a habit and constant worrying and guilt feeling becomes their nature.

FIRST LOOK: Karisma Kapoor to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Mentalhood

The talented actor and ever so graceful actor Karisma Kapoor joins the palette of promising actors to bring this fresh concept to life. Karisma also happens to be a mother of two in real life. On the show Karisma will be playing Meira, a small town mom who is trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is all about the right balance and finding of that balance becomes the tricky part.

Spilling more on her digital debut Karisma shared, “Out of choice, I wanted to be with my family and children. After a while when I heard this script it was so interesting, the script was about today’s mother and it was so strong. Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my characters. It is also something which I am going through right now. Young parents and older parents will identify with Mentalhood. My character is today’s mom and as a human, she will do the right thing and is real. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting with all my lovely co-actors”

Mentalhood is set to release later this year.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor to star in this web-series by Ekta Kapoor

