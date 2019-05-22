BREAKING: Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted will not release in Dubai!

A few days from now and we will see the release of the Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted. Based on the story of India’s Osama, the film revolves around a group of people who set out to apprehend the dreaded terrorist without any weapons. While the cast of the film and the makers have been promoting it in every way possible we hear that India’s Most Wanted will not release in Dubai.

Apparently, the film is said to feature a dialogue that the censors in Dubai found rather derogatory and objectionable and have hence decided to not release it. Commenting on the same a source informs us, “In India’s Most Wanted there is a dialogue that says most terrorists are based either in Pakistan or Dubai, and it was this reference that didn’t go down too well with the censors there. Had this dialogue been deleted the film would be permitted to release, but the makers of the film did not budge and hence it will not release.”

Confirming the same Raj Kumar Gupta, the director of India’s Most Wanted says, “Yes the film will not release in Dubai. There were some issues which could not be sorted and hence this decision.” When prodded whether it was the said dialogue that caused the issue Raj Kumar Gupta added, “Yes the said dialogue is there in the film and it is a factual one based on the research that has been conducted. So we did not want to do away with the dialogue and decided on retaining it in the film even if it entailed a non-release in Dubai.”

Coming back to the film, India’s Most Wanted that stars Arjun Kapoor is slated to release across 1200 screens in India later this week on May 24.