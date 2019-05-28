Bollywood Hungama
Aparshakti Khurrana to make his debut as a composer and singer with ‘Kudiye Ni’ song, Sargun Mehta to feature in music video

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Making his own space as a new Mr. Dependable in B-town, Aparshakti Khurrana kept us hooked by his stellar performances right from Dangal, Stree and Luka Chuppi. The actor is all set to debut with his first song ‘Kudiye Ni’ presented by T-Series, sung and composed by Aparshakti Khurrana featuring him alongside gorgeous actress Sargun Mehta. The song marks his debut as a singer and composer and the music video is directed by Tahira Kashyap. The female part is voiced by none other than Neeti Mohan.

When asked about how excited he is for this song, Aparshakti states, “I am thrilled to announce that my debut song #KudiyeNi is all set to release on May 31st! Of course, this would not have been possible without Bhushan Sir’s support and a few more lovely people that made this happen, and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their efforts. Starting with John Edward Eduri and Aditya Dev for giving me a few days from their lives and arranging and programming music for me. Neeti Mohan for being the best co-singer! Sargun Mehta for being the face of this song alongside me! She is really pretty.  My wonderful sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap for directing this video and last but not the least, my life Aakriti Ahuja for multitasking in every way possible. This song is now all yours and I hope you love it as much as we loved making it”.

Aparshakti Khurrana, on the work front, will be next seen in Jabariya Jodi alongside Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra. He is also starring in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The film, helmed by Remo D’souza, is set for January 24, 2020 release.

ALSO READ: Jabariya Jodi: Aparshakti Khurana joins Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in this romantic comedy

