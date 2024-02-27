Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is just a few days away from its theatrical release in cinemas. The film narrates the tale of India's heartland, and the subject is urban as well. The team has shot in the real locations of Sehore, located in Madhya Pradesh, and also added real-life villagers and locations as part of the film. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kiran Rao talked about directing a comedy-drama, working on the story, and how Laapataa Ladies came about.

When asked what kind of genre she was waiting for to direct her second film after Dhobi Ghat, the filmmaker said that she wrote several stories before Laapataa Ladies came into place. “I had written a whole bunch of things. I've written in a drama, kind of dark satire genre, I've written a series that's a full comedy. I've written a period piece. I've been working on the story of Gauhar Jaan, who was this singer around the turn of the century in the early 20th century. So lots of different kinds of projects, but somehow, maybe writing alone also, I was struggling, because, when you have a co-writer and you have someone to bounce off, it's much easier. But I sometimes begin to think maybe destiny is a thing.”

Rao said that she would go back to some of the ideas she had worked on prior to Laapataa Ladies. “We've got now writers on board, thankfully to help me finish some of those projects. In fact, two of them are kind of on the way to having screenplays and pilots written.”

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film, which stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan, is releasing on March 1, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

