Bigg Boss 14 has a lot of drama going on in the house on a daily basis and the audience just can’t wait to see what more the show has in store for them. Keeping the anticipation levels high with new twists and turns, Bigg Boss 14 will be introducing three new entries in the house on October 25. Pratik Sehajpal, Shardul Pandit, and Naina Singh will be making an entry into the house on the said date.

However, the current plot of the show suggests that the freshers be divided into categories of approved and rejected. But, the plot twist is that Pratik Sehajpal, Shardul Pandit. and Naina Singh will be entering as confirmed contestants in the house and will replace three of the existing contestants. So, according to the new plot, any of the current three contestants will be eliminated overnight for these three newbies to enter the house as confirmed ones.

How do you like the new plot twist in Bigg Boss 14? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

