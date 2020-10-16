Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.10.2020 | 5:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Vivek Oberoi’s wife Priyanka Alva served notice by the police in connection with Sandalwood drugs case

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva has been served a notice by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch. The notice came a day after the CCB raided Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence in search of his brother-in-law Aditya Alva in the sandalwood drug case.

Vivek Oberoi’s wife Priyanka Alva served notice by the police in connection with Sandalwood drugs case

It has been alleged that many accused in the Sandalwood drugs case attended rave parties held at a farmhouse near Hebbal Lake, which is reportedly owned by Aditya. Aditya Alva is the son of the former minister of Karnataka, Jeevaraj Alva, and has been accused of being involved in a drug case that also involves many celebrities from the Kannada film industry.

On Thursday, the police conducted a raid at Vivek's house after their sources had a doubt that Aditya is at the actor's house in Mumbai.The Narcotics Control Bureau has already raided Aditya Alva’s Bengaluru house while the Central Crime Branch has expanded its investigation. The entire case revolves around the Sandalwood drug racket which was exposed earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi’s Mumbai home searched by police to look for his brother-in-law Aditya Alva with regards to a drug case

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"It's going to be a temple wedding" - Aditya…

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'cruz to star in…

Bhanu Athaiya, India's first Academy Award…

Bhumi Pednekar turns vegetarian, credits her…

Sandip Ssingh sends legal notice to Arnab…

Actor Faraaz Khan on ventilator and in need…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification