Last Updated 15.09.2019 | 5:36 PM IST

Exclusive: Prasthanam star Sanjay Dutt reveals his fitness secret

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

At 60, Sanjay Dutt can give young actors a run for their money when it comes to being fit and fabulous. The recently released trailer of Prasthanam is an evidence of the actor’s unmatched flexibility, which age can’t quite defy. But no good thing happens until you put in plenty of efforts. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Dutt revealed the secret to his enviable fitness.

“I think we all have to go to the gym and be on a proper food regime to stay fit. I eat boiled food. I eat six small meals a day, I go to the gym. But I’ve to get to kick in properly at the gym now”, he answered when asked how did he manage to be fit always. Now you know what to do, if you’re struggling to find your way to fitness!

Prasthanam, a Hindi remake of the Telugu flick with the same name, will have Dutt playing a politician i.e. Baldev Pratap Singh. The film revolves around a politician and his two sons amid a political backdrop, set in Lucknow. Ali Fazal, who plays one of Dutt’s sons, is his desired successor while other pivotal roles will be played by Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Satyajeet Dubey Manisha Koirala and Amyra Dastur. It is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

Also Read: THIS is why Sanjay Dutt did not appear as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show till now!

More Pages: Prassthanam Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

