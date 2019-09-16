Bollywood Hungama

Toofan: Farhan Akhtar gets his villain in Darshan Kumaar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag duo Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are reuniting for a sports film, Toofan. The actor is set to star as a boxer and has been working nonstop to get into the skin of the character. The film went on floor recently. Now, they have found their baddie.

Darshan Kumaar of Mary Kom and NH10 fame will be the villain in the film. The actor will essay the role of Maharashtrian boxer Dharmesh Patil and has been training for two months for his role. The team has set up a boxing sound facility for the actors at a factory off the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. The actors trained for seven to eight hours daily to learn boxing. Darshan Kumaar would also watch Mike Tyson videos to learn the mannerisms of a boxer.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Excel Entertainment’s Toofan kick- started the shoot on the special occasion of Janmashtami last month. Mrunal Thakur will be the leading lady in the film and it is set for 2020 release.

ALSO READ: TOOFAN: Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra kick-start the shoot on Janmashtami

