Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer romantic film set for February 7, 2025 release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer romantic film set for February 7, 2025 release

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film promises to explore the complexities of love in the digital age.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The anticipation for the upcoming romantic film starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor is building as Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment announce its release date. The film, which is yet to be titled, is set to hit theatres on February 7, 2025.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film promises to explore the complexities of love in the digital age. Khan and Kapoor, both newcomers to the industry, will bring their fresh perspectives and chemistry to the screen. This will be their first theatrical release after debuting in Netflix movies Maharaj and The Archies, respectively.

Khan, the son of the actor Aamir Khan, has already made a name for himself in the industry with his impressive performance in Maharaj. Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, made her debut in Zoya Akhtar's musical last year.

The film will be distributed worldwide by Zee Studios.

ALSO READ: After Maharaj, Junaid Khan set to return to stage for Prithvi Theater Festival

More Pages: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Next Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

