Veteran actress Neena Gupta made a comeback into mainstream Bollywood in 2018 with films like Veere Di Wedding, Mulk and Badhaai Ho and all three projects turned out to be successful. There has been no looking back for her then. She did a number of projects from here on, including the highly acclaimed and loved web series Panchayat. Now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively come to know that Gupta is all set to embark on another interesting project.

EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh team up for a comedy, to commence shoot from November 4

As per our sources, Neena Gupta will be starring with Rakul Preet Singh in an upcoming comedy movie, which is yet untitled. In fact, the two actresses are all set to start shooting the film from November 4 in Alibaug.

While not much is known exactly about the subject of the film, it is confirmed that the movie will be directed by Ashish R Shukla. He is known the most for helming the acclaimed and appreciated web shows Candy for Voot Select and Undekhi for Sony LIV. His other notable work includes the quirky and satirical web movie Bohut Hua Sammaan, which starred Sanjay Mishra and Raghav Juyal, among others.

Neena Gupta was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s recently released web series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley. Rakul Preet Singh’s last project was the web movie I Love You. Directed by Nikhil Mahajan, it also starred Akshay Oberoi and Pavail Gulati.

