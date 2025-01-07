Hrithik Roshan fans can gear up for an unforgettable evening as a popular radio channel is all set to bring them together for an exclusive chance to celebrate 25 glorious years of Hrithik Roshan and his incredible journey in cinema by announcing a special screening of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. This iconic film, which marked not only marked Hrithik’s spectacular debut but also of leading lady Ameesha Patel, remains etched in the hearts of millions and is set to mesmerize audiences all over again.

For the first time ever, fans will get a glorious chance to celebrate the charming actor's birthday with him! The event promises an immersive trip down memory lane, with fans reliving the magic of Hrithik’s mesmerizing debut performance. Speaking about the special fan premiere being hosted, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he has been seeing all the beautiful posts and listening to all the sweet messages that are coming for him on their radio channel, and he insisted that he is immensely humbled by the ‘loud and clear’ love being showered on him. He expressed gratitude towards the radio channel for planning such a glorious celebration of his 25 years in the film industry, also appreciating their as well as his fans’ enthusiasm along with thanking them for organizing the premiere of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Meanwhile, fans are definitely excited to meet Hindi cinema's most stylish superstar on the big screen once again, relive his legacy and celebrate his glorious journey of 25 years in Bollywood on January 9, 2025, a day ahead of his birthday on January 10.

For the unversed, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is a romantic thriller, which features Hrithik Roshan in a dual role along with Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Kaushik, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mohnish Behl, among others featuring in key roles. The film released in theatres on January 14, 2000.

