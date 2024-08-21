Jio Studios has indeed made waves with Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, delivering a superhit film Stree 2. After this, everyone is eager to see what they have in store next and now it has been heard that Jio Studios is betting big on filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

EXCLUSIVE: Jio Studios signs “unlimited films” deal with Vipul Amrutlal Shah, spanning over 3 years

According to an independent industry source, "Jio Studios are playing big on Vipul Amrutlal Shah. They have signed an unlimited film deal with Vipul Shah for the span of 3 years. The team saw the potential in Vipul Shah and now they are counting big with this collaboration. After Dinesh Vijan they are playing big on Vipul Amrutlal Shah."

With this, Vipul Amrutlal Shah seems to have some great films coming ahead. While the producer and director has explored many genres in his vast filmography, it will be intriguing to see what he brings to the screen with these mega associations.

